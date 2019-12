Municipal limits of Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Firozabad to be expanded

lucknow

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 21:20 IST

The state cabinet on Monday gave its approval for expanding the municipal limits of Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Firozabad municipal corporations.

The state government spokesperson and cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, “41 villages have been included in Ayodhya Municipal Corporation. Similarly, 31 villages have been included in the municipal limits of Gorakhpur, while one locality, Sri Ram Colony, in Firozabad has also been brought under the Firozabad Municipal Corporation.”

The Kushinagar nagar palika parishad will be expanded by bringing 31 villages under its jurisdiction.

The cabinet also gave its approval for the expansion of Ajmatgarh nagar panchayat in Azamgarh district, expansion of Banki nagar panchayat in Barabanki district, expansion of Mahrauni nagar panchayat in Lalitpur district, expansion of Babhnan Bazar nagar panchayat in Basti district.

Singh said the cabinet also approved formation of 16 Nagar Panchayats. The Gram Panchayat Banda located in Shahjhanpur has been upgraded to Nagar Panchayat.

Payagpur village located in Bahraich district has been made a nagar panchayat. Badhani Chafa village, located in Siddharthnagar district has been made a nagar panchayat. Dahgawan gram panchayat located in Badaun district has been upgraded to Nagar Panchayat.

The cabinet also approved upgradation of Musanagar town located in Kanpur Dehat district to a nagar panchayat. Gram panchayat Ait located in Jalaun district has been upgraded to a nagar panchayat. Bharat Bhari town in Siddharthnagar district has been upgraded to nagar panchayat.

Chaumukh village located in Campeerganj Tehsil in Gorakhpur district has been upgraded to nagar panchayat. Lohata village in Varanasi has been made nagar panchayat. Fazilnagar located in Kushinagar district has been made a nagar panchayat. Duddhi village located in Kushinagar has been made a nagar panchayat.

Dara Nagar Kadadham village in Kaushambi district has been made a nagar panchayat. Gaighat village in Basti district has been made a nagar panchayat. Itwa town in Siddharthnagar district has been made a nagar panchayat.

Nawabganj village located in Farrukhabad district has been made a nagar panchayat. Makhanpur village in Firozabad district has been made nagar panchayat.