National Youth Day: Ramkrishna Math holds a series of events to mark Swami Vivekananda’s 158th birth anniversary

lucknow

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 21:56 IST

To celebrate the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Lucknow, organised a series of programmes on Sunday.

The National Youth Day celebrations began with a colourful procession that was flagged off by Vikram Singh, former UP director general of police and pro-chancellor of the Noida International University, from the Police Lines Ground here at 10 am.

The procession, which included a tableau of Swami Vivekananda and a young boy dressed as the celebrated monk, halted at the Vivekananda Polyclinic and Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, before concluding at the Ramakrishna Math in Nirala Nagar.

A school band, more than 600 youths drawn from various educational institutions such as Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Ramadhin Singh Inter College and Police Modern School, as well as paramedical students of Vivekananda Polyclinic and Institute of Medical Sciences also participated in the procession.

After that a special programme for youths was organised at the Math. It started with lamp lighting amid chanting of Vedic mantras by ‘brahmacharins’. The youths recited the ‘Swadesh Mantra’ and the ‘Amrit Mantra’.

Vikram Singh, chief guest on the occasion, addressed the audience about the significance of the National Youth Day and how it was celebrated on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

“The youths assembled here are fortunate to be able to participate in this august gathering and receive the blessings of Swamiji on the holy occasion of his birth anniversary,” said Singh.

Swami Muktinathananda, adhyaksha, Ramakrishna Math, Lucknow, delivered the presidential address. He said that the youth must have self-confidence, physical strength, mental concentration and an attitude of service towards others in order to become successful.

The programme concluded with a closing hymn on Swami Vivekananda, followed by the National Anthem and distribution of literature and food packets to the participants. In the evening, another special programme was organised.

“The various programmes organised on the National Youth Day left an indelible positive impression on the minds of the participants,” said Swami Muktinathananda.