NCR comes to rescue rail yatri sahayaks, coolies

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:00 IST

Recognizing the hardships being faced by the rail yatri sahayaks and coolies at a time when services of passenger trains have come to a standstill following nationwide lock-down, the north-central railway (NCR) has extended a much-needed helping hand to them.

These less privileged partners of NCR includes contractual labours to outsourced staff, yatri sahayaks, coolies (licensed porters) etc, who in normal days earn their livelihood through the services they deliver to railways or to its customers.

NCR is providing them ration kits and also documenting their papers so that they can get the monetary help of Rs 1000 announced by the UP government, officials said.

“Railway officers and staff are providing ration kits to licensed porters at various stations. The coolies stationed at Aligarh railway station of Prayagraj division were provided ration kits including 5 kg wheat flour, 1 kg pulses, 1 kg salt and 1 kg potatoes. A similar exercise is being undertaken at other major stations,” said NCR and NR general manager Rajiv Chaudhry.

The yatri sahayaks/coolies living in the vicinity of railway stations are being provided with the food packets prepared by RPF, IRCTC base kitchen or other collective efforts of various departments, he added.

The state government has announced financial aid of Rs 1000 to all labourers in the state and to help these people, all three divisions of NCR including Agra, Jhansi and Prayagraj have prepared list of porters with required documents like aadhaar card number and bank account details, he said.

Agra division has 117 porters at different stations of Agra and 107 at Mathura. “These porters of Agra division have already received the financial aid after submission of the documents,” he added.

Besides, Prayagraj and Jhansi divisions have also compiled a list of porters with necessary details and submitted it to the state government and monetary help of Rs 1000 is now being transferred to the beneficiary account in these divisions too, officials said.