Need to weigh pros, cons before decision to shift Unnao rape survivor: Experts

If the Unnao rape survivor were shifted to another medical centre from Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University, the move will protect her from cross-infection, particularly as VIPs were making a beeline for the ICU where she is now admitted, experts said.

The quality of treatment at another hospital would remain the same, they said.At the same time, some doctors felt all pros and cons should be considered before taking a decision on shifting her.

“If (she is) shifted to a hospital that has better infection control, the chance of cross infection will be further reduced,” said a senior doctor of the medical university.

Dr PK Gupta, former president of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Lucknow, said the condition of the survivor was an important aspect. “International protocol is followed for such patients, hence treatment will not change, wherever she may be shifted,” he said.

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has already offered to shift her to a hospital in the national capital.

“I have assured them better treatment in New Delhi, provided the government takes care of airlifting the victim,” she had said during her visit to the KGMU trauma centre on Monday.

“This case does not concern Uttar Pradesh alone, but the entire world is looking at us today,” she had said.

However, till Wednesday evening, neither the family nor the administration made any request or gave any directive for shifting the patients, said a KGMU doctor.

Shifting the patient by air ambulance had risks that should be considered, another doctor said.

The possibility of a mishap during airlifting should be evaluated thoroughly before a decision was taken so that nothing went wrong, said the doctor.Another doctor spoke about ‘the kind of expertise available at the KGMU’ and ‘the personalised attention she was getting’.

The Unnao gangrape survivor and her lawyer are admitted in the ICU. The woman is on ventilator support since Sunday when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli district. The woman’s aunt and another relative were killed in the accident.Two years ago, two patients were airlifted from KGMU.

