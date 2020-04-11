Nine Covid patients test negative, discharged from hospital in Meerut

lucknow

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:23 IST

After hectic schedule of treating over 50 Covid-19 patients in past two weeks, doctors and nursing staff shared a moment of joy and happiness with the discharge of nine patients after their successful treatment, on Saturday.

The nine patients include the first Covid patient, who was tested positive on March 27, his seven relatives, and a student who has been pursuing her medical studies in Philippines. They have been discharged and directed to stay in quarantine for 14 days in their homes, said Dr R C Gupta, principal of LLRM Medical College.

Gupta said that these nine patients were discharged after their second samples were tested negative. “Initial reports of three more patients have tested negative. We are waiting for their second report and if it comes negative, they will be discharged soon,” he added.

He said, “It is a happy moment for all of us, patients and their family members who passed through the burden of utmost stress in the past two weeks.”

Dr Gupta said, “The successful treatment of the nine patients is like a reward for the entire team of doctors and nursing staff.” Relatives of patients, who arrived at the hospital to take them, thanked Dr Gupta, doctors, nursing staff and others for their noble service.

Sharing his experience, Dr Gupta said that the successful treatment would allay doubts and fear among people regarding treatment of Covid 19.

So far 50 persons have been tested positive in Meerut, including these nine people who were discharged on Saturday. A 72-year-old patient (father-in-law of first Corona patient) died of Covid 19 on April 1.

A crockery trader, who had arrived from Amravati of Maharastra and stayed at his relative’s house here in Sector 13 of Shastri Nagar locality, was the first tested positive and later his relatives were also found infected.