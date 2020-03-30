e-paper
‘No checking of cargo vehicles during lockdown’

No cargo vehicles and trucks will be stopped either at Uttar Pradesh border or at district borders within the state with a view to maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

lucknow Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:44 IST
HT Correspondent
No cargo vehicles and trucks will be stopped either at Uttar Pradesh border or at district borders within the state with a view to maintaining the supply chain of essential commodities during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

Principal secretary, transport, Rajesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday issued instructions in this regard to all district magistrates, regional transport officers and others concerned authorities.

Referring to central government rules, Singh said no cargo vehicles/trucks would be stopped either when they were loaded or while returning after offloading the consignment. “However, common protocol related to social distancing must be maintained,” he said.

Through another circular, he said vehicles that were being used to ferry stranded people amid the lockdown did not have to take any extra permit for operation in areas where their existing permit was not applicable.

“The central government has declared Covid-19 as a disaster and vehicles engaged in helping people during a disaster do not need a separate permit,” Singh added.

