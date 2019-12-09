Non-payment of dues: IT dept freezes, defreezes UP housing board’s bank accounts

lucknow

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 22:30 IST

The income tax (IT) department on Friday issued a notice to the UP Housing and Development Board for non-payment of dues for the assessment year 2017-18. In a bid to realise the pending dues -- to the tune of millions of rupees -- the department also froze all bank accounts of the housing board the same day.

However, after deducting a part of the amount, the department decided to defreeze the bank accounts by Friday evening.

“The Income Tax department had issued a notice and froze our bank accounts on December 6. This notice was issued under Section 12 A of the Income Tax Act,” said Dharmendra Varma, finance controller, UP housing board.

“The department defreezed all our accounts the same day (December 6) in the evening,” he added.

The notice was issued by Surya Kant Mishra, exemption circle, Lucknow, on behalf of the Income Tax department.