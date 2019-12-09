e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Non-payment of dues: IT dept freezes, defreezes UP housing board’s bank accounts

lucknow Updated: Dec 09, 2019 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The income tax (IT) department on Friday issued a notice to the UP Housing and Development Board for non-payment of dues for the assessment year 2017-18. In a bid to realise the pending dues -- to the tune of millions of rupees -- the department also froze all bank accounts of the housing board the same day.

However, after deducting a part of the amount, the department decided to defreeze the bank accounts by Friday evening.

“The Income Tax department had issued a notice and froze our bank accounts on December 6. This notice was issued under Section 12 A of the Income Tax Act,” said Dharmendra Varma, finance controller, UP housing board.

“The department defreezed all our accounts the same day (December 6) in the evening,” he added.

The notice was issued by Surya Kant Mishra, exemption circle, Lucknow, on behalf of the Income Tax department.

top news
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
In Amit Shah’s citizenship bill push, a message to migrants in Mamata’s Bengal
In Amit Shah’s citizenship bill push, a message to migrants in Mamata’s Bengal
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana rape accused encounter
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana rape accused encounter
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
2 Congress big guns step down in Karnataka after crushing bypoll defeat
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
Track your courier package through Google
Track your courier package through Google
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
Citizenship Amendment Bill: Amit Shah cites partition, targets Congress in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News