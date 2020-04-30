Norms relaxed, sanitisers to be available at general stores too

lucknow

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:58 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration department has relaxed the norms for manufacture and availability of sanitisers, allowing general stores to sell them as well. The demand for sanitisers has shot up since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

On the request of the state’s excise department, principal secretary, food safety and drug administration, Anita Singh issued an order relaxing the norms for sale of sanitisers.

“Earlier only medical centres with drug licences were authorised to sell sanitisers. So, technically only pharmacists were able to do that. But given the sharp increase in its demand and it having become a requirement, we had appealed to the drug administration department to relax the norms for its availability. So now sanitisers would be available at all shops and general stores,” principal secretary, excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said.

“The general stores would, however, be subjected to regular inspection that would be required to see if they are conforming to norms,” he added.

Some general stores have already begun selling sanitisers but Bhoosreddy said it was only after the order that they are legally permitted to sell it.

“The retail price of hand sanitisers for the general public shall not be more than Rs 100 per 200 ml pack,” he said.

He also said pricing for a larger pack of hand sanitisers shall be decided proportionately.

“Any violation of this order shall be punishable under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the Essential Commodities Order, 2020 and other relevant rules in this regard,” he added.

“I would urge people to ask for a bill while buying sanitisers so that those overcharging could be booked,” he said.

As per a notification of the ministry of food, consumer affairs and public distribution, the centre, in its order of March 19, declared raw material used in the manufacture of hand sanitisers as an essential commodity.

“The state government has issued licences at a rapid pace to sugar mills, distilleries and drug licence units to manufacture hand sanitisers. So far, 27 sugar mills-cum- distillery units have been licensed to obtain distilled alcohol for manufacturing sanitisers. Four pharmacies are also manufacturing sanitisers,” he said.

“To regulate the production, quality, distribution, pricing and other aspects it has been mandated that without the consent of the central government, the price of alcohol used in the manufacture of hand sanitisers should not exceed the price that was prevailing before March 5. On March 21, the ministry of food, consumer affairs and public distribution issued an order stating that the retail price of 200 ml pack of hand sanitisers should not exceed Rs 100,” Bhoosreddy said.