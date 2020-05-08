e-paper
Now, Akhara Parishad urges CM to reopen temples in Uttar Pradesh

Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the apex decision making body of the 13 recognised monastic orders of the country has decided to write to the prime minister, home minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to allow reopening of temples in Uttar Pradesh.

lucknow Updated: May 08, 2020 11:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
ABAP President Mahant Narendra Giri
         

Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the apex decision making body of the 13 recognised monastic orders of the country has decided to write to the prime minister, home minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to allow reopening of temples in the state. The decision was taken after Kashi Vidvat Parishad urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to reopen the state temples for devotees.

“If the center can decide to open liquor shops, what’s wrong in the opening of temples if we follow the concept of social distancing? At least it will allow devotees to offer prayers to almighty to help the nation overcome the present crisis,” said president of ABAP, Mahant Narendra Giri.

In the presence of chief patron of Juna Akhara, Mahant Hari Giri, ABAP president said that on behalf of parishad chief they would soon send letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard. Juna Akhara is the largest of the 13 akhara’s of the country with PAN India presence.

Giri said that it has been almost two months since the temples have been closed due to the corona crisis. “The temple management is finding it hard to pay the salaries of the priests and other staff members who look after the temple, as the temples are closed for almost two months now,” said Giri.

He said that if temples are allowed to open, the management, saints and even devotees would ensure that all safety protocols, including sanitisation and social distancing, are followed.

