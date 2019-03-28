Now, get online ticket for OPD at KGMU Hospital

Patients who want to consult a doctor at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) will not have to stand in long queues as they can now avail online OPD ticket.

“The facility will be beneficial mostly for people coming from outside Lucknow as they find it difficult to get OPD ticket if their train or bus gets late. Such patients are then compelled to wait for a day. But now they can book ticket online and see a doctor the same day,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

The IT Cell of the varsity had been working on the project for the past few months.

On an average, there are over 7,000 registrations in the out-patient department (OPD) at the KGMU daily, of which over 1,000 patients come from other districts.

To avail the online OPD slip, the applicant needs to go online via ors.gov.in and select the state Uttar Pradesh and KGMU as option.

The personal and department details need to be filled in simple steps to generate a ticket. However, applicants who do not have Aadhaar card will be required to collect the ticket at the counter after paying the fee.

“The details of patients will help reduce work at counters, hence they will spend less time in the queue/counter,” said Singh.

Those coming to the OPD counters to get a ticket will be facilitated by the staff.

Recently, some departments have also started the facility to provide online reports for patients from different laboratories on the campus. “We are in the process of facilitating patients with maximum online services so that they can save time and doctors also get the report in less time for better treatment,” added Singh.

HOW TO REGISTER?

Patients can book ticket online and see a doctor the same day.

To avail the online OPD slip, the applicant needs to go online via ors.gov.in and select the state Uttar Pradesh and KGMU as option.

The facility will be beneficial mostly for people coming from outside Lucknow as they find it difficult to get OPD ticket if their train or bus gets late, said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 12:22 IST