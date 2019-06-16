Now, Lucknow jail inmates to get trained in Chikankari

In an effort to provide more options for vocational courses to inmates of Lucknow district jail, the prison authorities have decided to train them in Chikankari, making jute bags and economical products from aromatic extracts.

“Providing vocational training to prisoners is part of the rehabilitation process for inmates serving their time in prison. On the same line, we have decided to introduce training in Chikankari for them,” said senior superintendent of Lucknow Jail PN Pandey.

The decision was made following a meeting of jail officials with members of Uttar Pradesh State Legal Service Authority (UPSLSA), experts from Central Institute for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) and other sectors. The meeting was held at the jail premises on Friday and was also attended by inmates.

The meeting was also attended by Jyotsana Sharma, member secretary of UPSLSA who was invited as the chief guest. This is the first time that USALSA that primarily works for providing legal service to inmates, will also contribute in providing vocational training to them.

Jyotsana Sharma said that the UPSLSA in tandem with jail authorities and support group will continue to strive to uplift the lives of prison inmates. “We want the inmates to get trained enough so that they could earn a living by themselves after completing their sentence,” Sharma said while motivating the inmates to participate in the vocational courses.

Traditionally prison inmates at Lucknow prison are trained in beauty and make up, imitation jewellery making and related vocations. “Because of only few choices, inmates showed little interest. We believe that this can change if the new courses are introduced,” Pandey said.

As per plan, self-help groups along with UPSLSA will provide training and raw material for the vocational training. They will also assist in marketing and sale of the finished products. While volunteers from self-help groups will impart training in making jute bag and chikankari, the experts from CIMAP will impart training for making incense sticks and other items by using aromatic oils.

According to Pandey close to 3,000 inmates are lodged in the jail situated in Gosaiganj area.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 08:33 IST