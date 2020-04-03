Now, more samples can be tested in Uttar Pradesh

lucknow

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 19:28 IST

The health department has planned to increase the number of samples tested every day by a change in sampling policy and facilities at testing labs.

“We have the capacity to conduct 120 tests every day. Now it will go up by 90 tests from today and with another machine coming up in a day or two, 90 more tests will be done, taking the total capacity to about 300 tests per day,” said Prof MLB Bhatt, vice chancellor, King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

KGMU has kits to test 1500 samples at present and more kits are arriving in the next 48 hours. KGMU has also been made nodal centre for distribution of testing kits to six other labs in the state.

There are seven labs conducting tests, including LLR Medical College Meerut, AMU in Aligarh, KGMU in Lucknow, PGI in Lucknow, BHU in Varanasi, BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, UP Rural Medical College in Saifai. Equipment will soon be added at these labs too.

The health department has changed the strategy for testing samples beyond the ICMR guidelines. Revised coronavirus sampling protocol includes those medical staff who attended to coronavirus patients without proper protection and who within 28 days have participated in Tablighi Jamaat.

There are seven categories of people for testing . The first is of those who develop symptoms after coming back from foreign trip within 28 days, second is of those who came in contact with a coronavirus patient and developed symptoms and the third is of those who are staying with coronavirus patient in the house.

Fourth is of those suffering with SARI (severe acute respiratory illness) such as respiratory distress and fever. Fifth category is of those who took part in Tablighi Jamaat in 28 days. Sixth is of medical / health caregivers who have developed symptoms or attended a patient without proper protective gears.

“We plan to diagnose all suspected at early stage hence the ambit of sampling is being changed,” said a senior official in the state health department.