Now, UP police to use criminal tracker ‘Trinetra’ app

The Uttar Pradesh police will now take the help of a mobile application equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and face recognition technology besides other advanced features to identify and track criminals in the state.

Named ‘Trinetra’ or the third eye, the app was launched by director general of police Om Prakash Singh at a function held at UP 100 as a part of police week in Lucknow on Thursday. This app can be accessed by all senior police officials of the state.

The mobile-based application holds the database of an estimated five lakh criminals which was collected through the inputs from district police, prison department and Government Railway Police (GRP). It contains picture, address, criminal history-a complete dossier- on each of the criminal. This information can be accessed in real-time by any officer using the mobile application. The information in the system will be updated on daily basis.

Currently this information is available only at district level and is not available as a central database. “The database can be used by police officials using the app to identify and know about any listed criminal. This information will help considerably in criminal investigations,” said the DGP while launching the mobile application.

The application is also linked with the present Under Trial Management System (UTMS) that keeps a track on the status of all undertrials across the state. The app took over eight months to complete.

“The application will provide data that could be accessed quickly because of its centralised database that is updated continuously,” informed the DGP.

The application, the officer said, will be used by 1,464 station house officers in the state, 65 GRP inspectors and all police officials senior to them. Officials will be provided secured login to access the application.

Once implemented completely the system will be first of its kind in the entire country.

The functioning of the application was explained by inspector general (crime) SK Bhagat. Other senior police officials including ADG (Bareilly zone) Prem Prakash, ADG (Women Powerline) Anju Gupta, ADG (technical services) Ashutosh Pandey (ADG technical services) and ADG (UP 100), gave presentation on various issues related to policing.

Ashutosh Pandey (ADG technical services) gave a presentation on ‘Investigation fund and likely ramification of Andhra model’.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 11:47 IST