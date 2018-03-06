Now, Urdu version of ‘Mann ki Baat’ to make it to madarsas!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ – his radio outreach initiative -- is set to enter madarsas of the country, courtesy a Muslim youth from Uttar Pradesh, who has compiled Modi’s radio talk in Urdu.

The Urdu compilation – before this the ‘Mann ki Baat’ has already been compiled in 11 languages – by Javed Malik, 35, the trustee of a Meerut madarsa – was launched by UP BJP general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal on Monday.

The 174-page Urdu book, released in the presence of several Muslims at a city auditorium, is a compilation of 12 episodes of radio talk by PM Modi, who delivers one ‘Mann ki Baat’ every month. The radio talk is in its fourth year.

Priced at Rs 100, Malik says he initially plans to distribute the Urdu version free of cost to madarsa students. “I have got people desirous of having the book to fill up a form. We plan to distribute it free of cost initially,” he said.

“It was a madarsa student who inspired me to come out with a Urdu volume when he asked me if there was Urdu edition of radio talk. I checked up -- from book stores to even BJP’s office library in Delhi and that’s what got me thinking,” said Malik, who also runs a small business out of Ghaziabad.

Malik, the former coordinator of ‘Friend of BJP’s’ UP chapter, had taken Bansal into confidence before compiling one year’s of Modi’s radio address that is now in its fourth year and had helped the state-owned radio earn Rs 5.16 crore in advertising revenue in 2016-17.

Bansal said the Urdu version of ‘Mann ki Baat’ would aid the process of ‘samvad’ (dialogue) with Urdu understanding population.

“The Urdu translation would help connect madarsa students to Modi’s initiative that is part of his efforts to connect with countrymen, whose feedback he values immensely. In fact all his major initiatives from Swacchta abhiyaan to Beti Bachao have been a result of the public connect and feedback,” he said.