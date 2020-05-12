NSA against Dr Kafeel extended by 3 months

lucknow

Updated: May 12, 2020 22:37 IST

The Aligarh district administration on Tuesday extended for three more months the National Security Act (NSA) against Dr Kafeel Khan, who is lodged at Mathura jail in connection of alleged hate speech made on AMU campus on December 10 last.

Kafeel made the alleged speech while staging a protest against newly-introduced Citizenship Amendment Law.

The extension of NSA has come as a shocker for the doctor’s family who were waiting for him to be released on May 13 after spending three months in jail. NSA was invoked against him on February 13.

“The NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel has been extended for six month from earlier three months as there are apprehensions that his release may lead to law and order problem,” said judicial assistant, Aligarh, Shirish Kumar.

“I wonder how the release of Dr Kafeel could lead to unrest amid this lockdown,” said Dr Kafeel’s brother Adeel Ahmed.

He also expressed concern over the health of Dr Kafeel as unconfirmed reports said overcrowded Mathura jail also faces danger of Covid-19 infection.

Dr Kafeel shot to limelight after 2017 oxygen tragedy at BRD Medical College in which several kids had died for lack of oxygen cylinders. While initially he was hailed as savior of children for arranging emergency oxygen cylinders, he later faced action, along with nine other doctors and staffs, all of whom were released on bail later.