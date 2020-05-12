e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / NSA against Dr Kafeel extended by 3 months

NSA against Dr Kafeel extended by 3 months

The Aligarh district administration on Tuesday extended for three more months the National Security Act (NSA) against Dr Kafeel, who is lodged at Mathura jail in connection of alleged hate speech made on AMU campus on December 10 last.

lucknow Updated: May 12, 2020 22:37 IST
Abdul Jadid
Abdul Jadid
Hindustan Times, Gorakhpur
Dr Kafeel Khan.
Dr Kafeel Khan.
         

The Aligarh district administration on Tuesday extended for three more months the National Security Act (NSA) against Dr Kafeel Khan, who is lodged at Mathura jail in connection of alleged hate speech made on AMU campus on December 10 last.

Kafeel made the alleged speech while staging a protest against newly-introduced Citizenship Amendment Law.

The extension of NSA has come as a shocker for the doctor’s family who were waiting for him to be released on May 13 after spending three months in jail. NSA was invoked against him on February 13.

“The NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel has been extended for six month from earlier three months as there are apprehensions that his release may lead to law and order problem,” said judicial assistant, Aligarh, Shirish Kumar.

“I wonder how the release of Dr Kafeel could lead to unrest amid this lockdown,” said Dr Kafeel’s brother Adeel Ahmed.

He also expressed concern over the health of Dr Kafeel as unconfirmed reports said overcrowded Mathura jail also faces danger of Covid-19 infection.

Dr Kafeel shot to limelight after 2017 oxygen tragedy at BRD Medical College in which several kids had died for lack of oxygen cylinders. While initially he was hailed as savior of children for arranging emergency oxygen cylinders, he later faced action, along with nine other doctors and staffs, all of whom were released on bail later.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
Covid: PM Modi on lockdown phase 4, ₹20 lakh crore stimulus | Full speech
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In