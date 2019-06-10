One person arrested for rape-murder of 10-year-old girl in UP’s Hamirpur

A man was arrested on Sunday while another suspect was on the run in connection with the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl at Kuraura village in Hamirpur district, the police said.

The arrested man was identified as Pappu Khan and the fugitive as Veeru Singh, the police said.

Deputy inspector general of police, Banda, AK Rai said Pappu Khan had confessed that Veeru and he had been eyeing the girl as they knew that her family left her alone with relatives when they went to another village for work.

“They knew it would be easy to take her away when she was asleep,” the DIG said.

Pappu Khan and Veeru Singh consumed a large amount of liquor and grabbed the girl around 3am, the police officer said, adding they took her to a cremation ground where both men raped her.

“They killed her as they feared she will identify them,” Rai said.

The two men remained in the village till late Saturday evening and even participated in initial protest by villagers against the crime, the officer said. But Veeru fled after the police brought in forensic experts and a sniffer dog from Kanpur, he added.

As the dog went towards his house, Veeru thought he would be caught, the DIG said.

“Several teams are working to nab him, we have some leads about his whereabouts,” he said.

Apart from registering the case of rape and murder, the police were also booking the two accused under the National Security Act, he said.

“The police have requested the trial of the case be conducted in a fast track court and the charge sheet will be filed within two weeks,” he said.

The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the girl’s family.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 11:13 IST