Opposition to corner UP govt over crime against women, CAA fallout as legislature session begins on Tuesday

lucknow

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 20:51 IST

A brief session of the state legislature commencing on Tuesday is set to be stormy as the Opposition aims to target Yogi Adityanath government on various issues, including law and order, incidents of rape, and protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The brief session will be an extension of the special session that was convened to mark the Constitution Day on November 26.

The state government has proposed business for four days during the extended session as of now. The second supplementary demand for grants for 2019-20 is set to be presented on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ram Gobind Chaudhary (Samajwadi Party) said, “We will raise issues concerning incidents of rape in Unnao and elsewhere in the state. UP’s law and order is at the lowest ebb and the CAA fallout has led to protests by students with the police resorting to use of force against them in Aligarh and other places. India is getting a bad name for ‘increasing’ number of rape cases in the state. Other issues that will come up in the house include lathi charge on farmers and delay in payment of dues to cane growers.”

Speaker Hridaya Narain Dikshit, who on Monday convened an all-party meeting to seek cooperation of leaders of all political parties, requested the leaders to uphold parliamentary practices while putting forth their point in the house.

“People of UP have high expectations from the house and they watch the live telecast of the proceedings. People feel satisfied if the opposition debates issues or draws attention to them,” the speaker said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna represented the state government in the meeting. He said the state government was open to a debate and the convention of an uproar on the first day of a session should not be allowed to continue.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislature party leader Lalji Verma and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, Samajwadi Party member Ujjawal Raman Singh, Apna Dal (Sonelal Patel group) leader Neel Ratan Patel and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Kailash Nath Sonkar, who attended the meeting, assured their full cooperation in smooth conduct of the house.

When contacted, CLP leader Aradhana Mishra said the Opposition requested the state government to extend the session to enable the house to discuss other important issues concerning people, besides law and order and the second supplementary budget.

Meanwhile, there were indications that the state government proposed to seek funds for infrastructure and health projects in the second supplementary demands for grants for 2019-2020. Voting on the supplementary demands of grant for 2019-2020 has been listed for Wednesday.

Besides allocating funds for expressway projects, new medical colleges, implement chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcements and other important items, the state government also proposes to table important bills in the house.

The state government had brought some ordinances and bills replacing them will also be tabled in the house.

The business advisory committee is likely to meet to decide the other business to be taken up in the house.