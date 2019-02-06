Option of going with SP-BSP open: BJP ally SBSP

Putting its ally BJP in UP on notice, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has said the option of going with the SP-BSP alliance in the general elections was open to the party.

SBSP chief and senior cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has been making sharp statements against the BJP and had recently threatened to walk out of the National Democratic Alliance.

“In case there is no headway with the BJP, the option of going along with SP-BSP alliance (in the coming Lok Sabha elections) is open to us,” said the SBSP chief.

The minister for backward classes welfare and department of disabled people development was speaking to reporters at his residence here on Monday night.

To a question as to whether he had talks with leaders of either of the two parties - the SP and the BSP - Rajbhar said he had not met anyone on this issue so far.

On the developments in Kolkata, Rajbhar came out in support of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and questioned the CBI action, saying how could sleuths go without any order.

“Why has the CBI not raided the house of the main accused in the Saradha case who has joined the BJP,” Rajbhar asked. Banerjee is on a sit-in against the CBI’s attempt to question the Kolkata police chief in connection with chit fund scams. Her protest entered the third day on Tuesday. AGENCY

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 11:52 IST