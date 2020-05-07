e-paper
Partially eaten body of a brick kiln labourer found in Kashi

Initial investigation revealed that stray dogs had devoured some portions of the body that has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

lucknow Updated: May 07, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
         

A partially eaten body of a 30-year-old labourer was found on the premises of brick kiln in Khewasipur area of the district on Thursday, police said.

Station officer of Lohta police station Rakesh Singh said initial investigation revealed that stray dogs had devoured some portions of the body that has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

He said locals informed the police about the body following which a team was immediately rushed to the spot.

The deceased was identified as Gupteshwar Singh aka Govind Singh by the Aadhaar card recovered from his pocket.

Singh, hailing from Pahad village in Gumla district of Jharkhand, used to work in the kiln and was spotted by the local villagers on Wednesday night in an inebriated condition.

Circle officer Abhishek Pandey, who also reached the spot, said efforts were being made to contact the deceased’s kin.

He added that initial probe indicated that deceased was an alcohol addict and spotted in an inebriated condition on Tuesday as well.

“The exact cause of death, however, will be known once the post mortem reports are in. It seems that some animal (probably dogs ate a part of the body) and a probe is underway to find out the exact sequence of events that led to the death and the animals devouring the body,” he said.

