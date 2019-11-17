PF scam fallout: Energy dept on its toes as UP power staff’s 48-hour ‘work boycott’ begins on Monday

lucknow

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 19:01 IST

The energy department has issued directions to the officers concerned to make adequate arrangements to keep electricity supply normal in Uttar Pradesh in view of the power employees beginning their 48-hour work boycott on Monday.

The employees want the state government to give a guarantee for safe return of their provident fund money, which was invested in the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) by the UP Power Sector Employees’ Trust.

The UP Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, a joint forum of power employees and engineers, on Sunday warned the management against taking any repressive measures against the agitating staff during the ‘work boycott’.

A letter mailed by UP Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (UPPTCL) director (operation) RK Singh asked the officials concerned to outsource staff to man the transmission substations and lines in view of the proposed 48-hour ‘work boycott’.

The letter said ex-army men should be deployed for the security of substations and local police should be contacted for the security of the employees who want to work. Proper arrangements of food, stay and conveyance should be made for the staff that might have to work for longer hours due the work boycott, the letter added.

Similar measures, according to sources, were being taken to man and manage distribution substations and lines as well.

Employees report to their offices but shun work in a ‘work boycott’ as opposed to a full-fledged strike in which they may not even show up at the place of work.

The power employees, in the meantime, continued their statewide demonstrations and meetings on the 13th consecutive day, protesting against investment of their provident fund worth above Rs 2,600 crore (Rs 26 billion) in an unsecured private housing company. They demanded not only should the government give a guarantee for safe return of the money, but also take action against IAS officers, who they alleged, were responsible for the scam.

Samiti convener Shailendra Dubey said the employees were also agitated over the fact that the CBI probe into the PF scam had not begun yet. “There appears to be an attempt to save the bureaucrats who actually presided over the scam,” he alleged.

Dubey said all preparations had been made to make the 48-hour ‘work boycott’ successful. “We would proceed on strike if any of our agitating employees was harassed during the work boycott,” he warned.

The UP Power Officers’ Association delegation led by working president Awadhesh Kumar Verma met UPPCL chairman-cum-principal secretary, energy, Arvind Kumar here on Sunday, demanding a guarantee on return of their PF money.