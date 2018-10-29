PGI endocrinology department: Residents, faculty members heading for a showdown

Senior residents and faculty members of the endocrinology department of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) are heading for a showdown.

The residents have written to the head of department (endocrinology) professor E Bhatia alleging misbehaviour by a faculty member. In the letter, they have stated that “the level of stress given by the superiors is causing immense mental agony, social and familial distress.”

Dr Ajay Kumar Shukla, a senior resident, has decided to go on a two- day fast to “expose the faculty members’ humiliating behaviour towards the residents.” In the letter to the HoD, Shukla has accused a faculty member of bullying him and causing mental tension.

The residents say they are subjected to written, verbal threats and humiliating behaviour. They also allege that this is causing some residents to leave the course after studying for a year or two, which is a waste of talent and manpower in the country.

Shukla has demanded a probe into the matter by an independent panel.

However, PGI director professor Rakesh Kapoor said that the matter has come to his notice now.

“I want to say that the PGI is an institute where even the faculty members work for 18 hours a day, and if the residents are not ready to work as much as the faculty members, then how can the standards of the institute be maintained as one of the top ranked institutes of India,” said Kapoor.

He added, “I will talk to all the residents to know their point. But it’s wrong to leak the letter in media before bringing the matter to the notice of higher authorities of the institute. This is indiscipline.”

“I have already constituted a department inquiry and will wait for the report,” said Kapoor.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 13:07 IST