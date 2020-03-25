e-paper
Lucknow / Political parties ask cadres to use social media, connect with people

Political parties ask cadres to use social media, connect with people

lucknow Updated: Mar 25, 2020 21:50 IST
Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown that has been imposed to fight the coronavirus, political parties are evolving ways and using the social media to connect with people and help them across Uttar Pradesh.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged her party workers to form WhatsApp groups at the block and ward levels to reach out to those needing any assistance for medical treatment during the lockdown.

“A WhatsApp group comprising select partymen should be formed in every block/ward to get feedback about the situation in the area and if anyone shows any symptoms, the partymen should persuade the person to get medically examined,” said Priyanka in her letter sent to all the district and city unit presidents of the party in Uttar Pradesh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda had asked all the state party chiefs to cancel Holi celebrations to encourage social distancing to help check the spread of the coronavirus.

The party leaders are now asking the cadres to remain indoors and help in persuading the people to also stay home during the lockdown. “Our leaders are asking partymen at all levels to get in touch with people in their respective areas and persuade them to remain homebound and not cross the Laxmanrekha as asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said UP BJP general secretary Vijay Pathak.

Chief minister Yogi Adithyanath cancelled the programmes that were to be organised to mark completion of three years of his government till early April.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has asked partymen to remain connected with people and provide them with all the necessary help, the party spokesman said.

“Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has asked partymen to remain connected with the people of their respective areas on the phone, WhatsApp or other social media. Partymen should help people in getting food, medicines or any other assistance,” said SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

