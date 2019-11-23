Previous govts never thought of people’s welfare: CM

lucknow

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 20:39 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said previous governments never thought about peoples’ welfare, while “our government is continuously working on this (aspect)”.

He made the comment after inaugurating the new academic block of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

“Between 1947 and 2016, the state got 12 medical colleges. Between 2017 and 2019, 15 new medical colleges are coming up, of which seven have started admission. This is the difference in the thought process and efforts. In 70 years, 12 colleges came up. In the last three years, 15 (are being established),” the chief minister said.

A proposal for 14 more medical colleges in UP had been sent to the central government, he added.

Without naming any government, the chief minister said, “The central government demanded a proposal for life support ambulances but the state never sent it. When we came to power (in 2017), we got the process done in two months. At present, 250 of them (life support ambulances) have served 78,000 patients in the state. In addition, medical mobile units (MMUs) are running in 53 districts.”

“It is with the prime minister’s vision and efforts that the state is getting two AIIMS. An effort is being made to eliminate TB by 2025 across the country,” he said.

DOCTORS ASKED TO IMPROVE BEHAVIOUR

Asking doctors to improve their behaviour, Adityanath said, “If you misbehave with patients, they will not come to you and your career will be finished.”

Institute director Prof AK Tripathi said, “We propose to start several new departments -- geriatric medicine, clinical haematology, rheumatology, hospital administration, stem cell and regenerative medicine, international medicine (climate change, tribal medicine) and plastic surgery.”

“Of these, geriatric medicine and clinical haematology can be started soon,” Tripathi added.

The new 14-storey building inaugurated by the CM will house 240 faculty chambers, basement parking (three floors), 48 seminar rooms, four lecture theatres, each one with seats for over 200 people.

INTERNATIONAL MEDICINE DEPT LIKELY

TO ATTRACT STUDENTS

Among the new departments that have been proposed international medicine is likely to attract many students. International medicine is a field of health care, dealing with health across regional or national boundaries.

“Practised very little in India, this branch will help treat international patients in a better manner,” said Prof AK Tripathi.