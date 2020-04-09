Priyanka Gandhi praises KGMU researcher for dedication

lucknow

Apr 09, 2020

Ramkrishna, a research scholar in King George Medical University’s microbiology department, shot to fame on Thursday when Congress general secretary wrote a letter to him appreciating his work and dedication towards Coronavirus patients.

A native of Telangana, Ramkrishna is currently helping the KGMU staff in testing samples of coronavirus suspects and patients.

“I knew about his skills and dedication so while we were setting laboratory for coronavirus tests, I gave him a call to ask if he would like to join the team. He immediately gave his consent and travelled over 1500 kilometres to Lucknow to join our team when people were locking them down in their homes due to the fear of pandemic,” said Prof Amita Jain, head of department, microbiology, KGMU.

On Thursday, his gesture got an appreciation from Congress general secretary.

“We appreciate that you travelled 1500 kms from Telangana to Lucknow to work,” said Priyanka in the letter.

Ramkrishna was back in his native village when he got the call from Prof Jain.

Even when his parents insisted he must not go, Ramkrishna convinced them and took a flight to Lucknow.

“If he had refused I would not have any grudges as he was on leave. He could have easily chosen to spend time in his village relaxing but he came immediately and his presence in the team has made us stronger,” said Prof Jain.

Over three-dozen researchers are testing samples in the KGMU laboratory coming from across the state. The lab is operating 24X7 and is testing over 150 samples a day.