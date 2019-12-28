Priyanka’s aide alleges breach of protocol, writes to CRPF, UP police deny

lucknow

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 21:56 IST

Hours after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the UP police of manhandling her, her aide filed a complaint with the CRPF against a state police official on Saturday.

The complaint was made to inspector general (IG), CRPF, Pradeep Kumar Singh, regarding breach of protocol by Hazratganj circle officer Abhay Mishra.

“This morning at 8:45, CO Hazratganj Abhay Mishra, along with at least a dozen police personnel, entered the premises at which the protectee, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is staying, without prior permission,” said Sandeep Kumar in the complaint.

He alleged, “Mishra then began a heated verbal confrontation with the CRPF personnel in charge of the protectee’s security, a mere five metres from the protectee’s room. He shouted at them and demanded information of the protectee’s schedule which has already been provided to the authorities yesterday.”

Priyanka’s aide further alleged, “The UP police official threatened the CRPF personnel that he “will not provide any security cover” to the protectee and will not “allow” the protectee “to take even two steps out of the premises”.

The aide sought strict action from the CRPF, which now is handling the security of Gandhi family, after the SPG cover was withdrawn recently.

Hazratganj CO Abhay Mishra said, “There was no breach of protocol. I was supposed to look after security arrangements as the protectee was in my area. I was enquiring about the schedule so that security arrangements could be made. Everything I did was as per the protocol.”