e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Lucknow / Priyanka’s aide alleges breach of protocol, writes to CRPF, UP police deny

Priyanka’s aide alleges breach of protocol, writes to CRPF, UP police deny

lucknow Updated: Dec 28, 2019 21:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Hours after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the UP police of manhandling her, her aide filed a complaint with the CRPF against a state police official on Saturday.

The complaint was made to inspector general (IG), CRPF, Pradeep Kumar Singh, regarding breach of protocol by Hazratganj circle officer Abhay Mishra.

“This morning at 8:45, CO Hazratganj Abhay Mishra, along with at least a dozen police personnel, entered the premises at which the protectee, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is staying, without prior permission,” said Sandeep Kumar in the complaint.

He alleged, “Mishra then began a heated verbal confrontation with the CRPF personnel in charge of the protectee’s security, a mere five metres from the protectee’s room. He shouted at them and demanded information of the protectee’s schedule which has already been provided to the authorities yesterday.”

Priyanka’s aide further alleged, “The UP police official threatened the CRPF personnel that he “will not provide any security cover” to the protectee and will not “allow” the protectee “to take even two steps out of the premises”.

The aide sought strict action from the CRPF, which now is handling the security of Gandhi family, after the SPG cover was withdrawn recently.

Hazratganj CO Abhay Mishra said, “There was no breach of protocol. I was supposed to look after security arrangements as the protectee was in my area. I was enquiring about the schedule so that security arrangements could be made. Everything I did was as per the protocol.”

top news
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News