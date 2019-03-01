Pulwama attack survivor receives grand welcome

It was an emotional moment for CRPF constable Awadhesh Kumar, the pulwama attack survivor, who was given a grand welcome at his village on his return to his home in Sakhni village of Bhathat block on Thursday.

After 12-day-long treatment at military hospital in Kashmir, he returned home to join the birthday celebrations of her two-year-old daughter Jyoti.

Awadhesh was one among the 2,500 CRPF personnel who were moving towards Srinagar when the Pulwama attack took place killing 40 army personnel.

“The bus which was hit by the car was the sixth one and moving behind our bus. As the bus exploded its wreckage fell on our bus injuring many of the soldiers on board who were admitted to Pulwama army hospital,” said the soldier, who was posted in Kashmir since 2016. As per Awadhesh, Deoria soldier Vijay Maurya, who was killed in Pulwama attack was his friend and had attended his marriage in 2016.

Interestingly, Awadhesh did not inform about his injuries to his family. The family came to know about his survival when they saw him on Doordarshan in news footage of Home Minister Rajnath Singh meeting injured army personnel including Awadhesh at the army hospital.

On his arrival, the local BJP leaders garlanded him amid chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. His father Satyanarayan and wife Sandhya were also there to receive him.

