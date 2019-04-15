Railway employee in Lucknow jumps to death from fourth floor

A 30-year-old woman railway employee ended her life by jumping from the fourth floor of the residential building she stayed in, in Lucknow’s Alambagh area in the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday.

The deceased had accused five of her colleagues of mental harassment in a letter addressed to the Alambagh police station in-charge. Police found the letter, written about two weeks ago, in her room.

Circle officer (CO) of Alambagh police station Sanjeev Sinha said the deceased, Sonu Kumari, was a resident of Nalanda, Bihar. He said the woman was posted in Lucknow as accounts assistant and stayed alone in a residential flat in a railway colony of Alambagh. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Northern Railway Satish Kumar said the police were probing the allegations levelled by the deceased in her letter. He said the railways will cooperate with the police if they required any assistance in the investigation. Circle officer Sinha said local residents found out about the alleged suicide after hearing the thud of the victim’s body landing on the ground. He said they rushed her to a near-by hospital where she was declared brought dead. “Her family has been informed about the incident,” he added.

The CO said the handwritten letter found in her room was dated March 28, in which she had accused Aditya Shukla, Somesh Mittal, Akash Kumar, Kamlesh Kumar and Awadesh Kumar of harassing her for the past several days.He said the letter was “strong evidence” to book the accused under charges of abetment to suicide. According to the letter, Sinha said, accused Aditya Shukla often used to trouble her by engaging her in ‘unnecessary’ work. The woman had accused Somesh Mittal, Akash Kumar and Kamlesh Kumar for maligning her image among other railway staffers and using indecent language before her. She also accused Awadesh Kumar of using objectionable language with her over phone.

Sinha said an FIR would be registered against the accused after getting a formal complaint from the deceased’s family. Her body was sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

