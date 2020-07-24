e-paper
Raise daily Covid testing to 1 lakh, conduct door-to-door survey in 7 districts: Yogi to officials

Raise daily Covid testing to 1 lakh, conduct door-to-door survey in 7 districts: Yogi to officials

Yogi Adityanath also directed them to conduct door-to-door survey in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Gorakhpur and Ballia districts, according to an official release.

lucknow Updated: Jul 24, 2020 15:56 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Lucknow
In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister also said testing more will help check the spread of Covid-19 infection. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday asked officials to work out a plan for enhancing the coronavirus testing capacity in the state to one lakh per day.

He also directed them to conduct door-to-door survey in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Gorakhpur and Ballia districts, according to an official release.

In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister also said testing more will help check the spread of Covid-19 infection. In districts having a population of 30 lakhs or above, 2,000 rapid antigen tests should conducted daily, while in others at least 1,000 tests, he said. Besides, at least 35,000 tests should be conducted daily across the state using the gold standard RT-PCR method, he said.

He asked for effective medical screening by surveillance teams which he said should be done on a mission mode and warned against any laxity.

He also asked district administrations to take necessary steps to use private hospitals as COVID-19 facility if required.

He also asked them to take the help of NCC cadets and people associated with civil defence for ensuring proper arrangements in coronavirus containment zones.

The CM also gave directions on special cleanliness and sanitisation campaigns on Saturday and Sunday. He directed the officials to ensure no communicable disease breaks out in flood-affected areas during the monsoon season, the release added.

