Raj Babbar denies offering to quit UPCC chief’s post

Speculations over reports of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Raj Babbar’s purported resignation offer on Tuesday evening subsided nearly a day later, with the actor-turned-politician denying any such occurrence.

“I cannot say yes or no to an issue that has not taken place. A resolution was passed at the plenary session, authorising Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to restructure the organisation (hinting that the party’s existing structure will be changed). This is a bit technical,” he said on Wednesday evening.

Although Babbar refused to admit that he had offered to quit, partymen close to him said he was upset over accusations of making “irregular appointments”. He had been telling partymen about his resignation offer for the last few days, they added.

“I was given the task of inculcating discipline in partymen, ensuring respect for workers, and inducting young leaders into the party. I have taken steps to ensure this, but in the process, I may have upset some people,” the UPCC chief said in response to a question. “We exist until a new person takes over.”

Babbar said he will be camping in Lucknow, along with Congress leaders PL Punia, Pramod Tiwari and Sanjay Singh, to work out a strategy for the Rajya Sabha elections. “The Congress is supporting BSP candidate BR Ambedkar. All the seven party MLAs will vote for him. We will meet leaders of other (opposition) parties to finalise our strategy,” he added.

Tiwari also denied reports of the resignation offer. “Babbar continues to be the UPCC president, and he has not quit,” he said.

A group of Congress activists shouted slogans and raised placards in Babbar’s support as he reached the UPCC headquarters.