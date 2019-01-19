Ram Janmabhoomi movie set for release in first week of February

The movie ‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ by UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi is all set for release after a Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court rejected a plea seeking a ban on it.

“We had initially planned its release on Republic Day. But I have decided to defer the date by a week as half-a-dozen other big budget films, including ‘Thackeray’, are also set for release on January 26,” said Rizvi adding, the final print of the movie was ready and would be submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification for approval next week.

Several Muslim outfits and NGOs have questioned the timing of the movie, which they allege contains provocative content and is an attempt to incite communal passions ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Rizvi had released a three-minute teaser and poster of the movie simultaneously on Youtube and at a press conference here in Lucknow on November 19. This was challenged in the Mumbai High Court by an NGO, which alleged that Rizvi had gone ahead and released the movie’s teaser without getting the necessary certification and permission of the CBFC. Even as the Mumbai HC directed Rizvi not to release the movie without clearance from the CBFC, another plea seeking a ban on it was moved by one Abdul Waheed Farooqui before a Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. The plea, however, was dismissed by the court on January 11.

The film represents the timeline of Ayodhya and starts with the firing on “kar sevaks” on November 2, 1990. Apart from chronicling the history of the age-old dispute, the role of politicians and radical clerics in fanning the divide between the Hindus and the Muslims, the two-and-a-half-hour-long moviealso highlights another controversial practice, Halala (temporary marriage), among the Muslims.

Rizvihas not only written and produced thefilm, but also played a cameo in it. The movie has raised many eyebrows for its political slant and oblique references to certain politicians. Directed by Sanoj Misra, the film has Manoj Joshi, Govind Namdeo, Naznin Patni, Rajveer Singh, Disha Sachdeva and Aditya in important roles and produced under the banner of Cinecraft Production.

