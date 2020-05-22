e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / ‘Ram temple site in Ayodhya a Buddhist Sthal’

‘Ram temple site in Ayodhya a Buddhist Sthal’

Claiming that the ancient artefacts found during the land levelling work at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Thursday proved that it was a Buddha Sthal (Buddhist pilgrimage site), Congress leader Udit Raj demanded analysis of the recovered items by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

lucknow Updated: May 22, 2020 23:13 IST
Kenneth John
Kenneth John
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Historical artifacts recovered from proposed site of ram temple in Ayodhya recently.
Historical artifacts recovered from proposed site of ram temple in Ayodhya recently.
         

Claiming that the ancient artefacts found during the land levelling work at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Thursday proved that it was a Buddha Sthal (Buddhist pilgrimage site), Congress leader Udit Raj demanded analysis of the recovered items by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

In a tweet on Friday, the former MP stated that the ‘Dhamma Chakra’ and ‘Stupas’ recovered from the site bore testimony to his claim.

Hindustantimes

“I am not commenting on the Supreme court verdict as the Apex Court had said it was a matter of faith. But all I am demanding is to get the area studied properly by a team of ASI so that historical facts were not distorted as evidence prove that the place is a centre of Buddhism. The ‘Dhamma Chakra’ and ‘Stupas’ found at the site of proposed temple is a clear evidence of what I am saying,” he said.

Hindustantimes

“It is a historical fact that Faxian, the Chinese Buddhist monk who had travelled to India, had written about the presence of 100 Ashoka Stupas in Ayodhya. All I want is to save historical facts and not let it get distorted,” he added.

The ground levelling work at the proposed site of Ram temple construction started from May 11.

Caption Ancient artefacts recovered from proposed site of ram temple in Ayodhya recently.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In