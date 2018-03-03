Raped by uncle, 3-year-old battles for life at Lucknow hospital

A three-year-old girl is battling for life at Lucknow’s King George Medical University (KGMU) after she was allegedly raped by her uncle here on Friday afternoon.

The condition of the girl, who was undergoing surgery, is said to be critical.

The accused, 20-year-old brother of the girl’s father has been arrested and sent to jail. A caterer, he came to the girl’s house to celebrate Holi.

“He took the girl to an abandoned building on the pretext of giving her some eatables and sexually assaulted her,” said Ramesh Chandra Yadav, inspector, Thakurganj police station.

The girl’s father is a daily wager in Lucknow Nagar Nigam and has been residing with his wife and three children in a rented house in Thakurganj locality for many years.

The girl went missing on Friday afternoon while she was playing outside her house. She was found later from an abandoned under-construction house nearby.

“A group of locals nabbed the girl’s uncle coming out of the abandoned building. He was beaten up badly before being handed over to us,” said police.

The accused has been booked under charges of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.