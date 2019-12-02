Review petition another bid to stall temple construction, say Nyas, VHP

lucknow

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 20:33 IST

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (RJN) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have described the review petition filed against the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict ‘as another attempt by Muslim outfits to obstruct construction of Ram temple’.

Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, who is also the legal heir of the original petitioner M Siddiqui, filed the review petition in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a review of the apex court’s November 9, which was in favour of Ram temple.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, said, “The review petition will have no impact on the Ayodhya verdict. It was a unanimous decision by the five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court based on facts.”

He also said: “The entire country has accepted the court verdict willingly. This petition will create disharmony between Hindu and Muslims.”

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas spearheaded the Ram temple movement across the country since the 1990s.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s regional spokesperson Sharad Sharma said, “This review petition is yet another attempt by Muslim organisations to obstruct construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya despite the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in favour of Ram temple.”

“The review petition is an insult to all those Muslims who have accepted the Supreme Court’s decision. When negotiations were going on for an out-of court settlement of the issue (Ayodhya title suit), Muslim organisations insisted on a court verdict,” Sharma added.

“Now, when the court has given its verdict, their doublespeak is before everyone,” he said.

Iqbal Ansari, one of the Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya title dispute, said, “I have always maintained that I will accept the courts’ decision whether it is in favour of temple or mosque. I am personally against any decision to go for a review of the court’s verdict,” said Ansari.

He had recently boycotted the All India Muslim Personal Law Board meeting in Lucknow in protest against its decision to go for review of the Supreme Court’s order.

Abdul Ansari, 53, a resident of Ayodhya, dubbed the review petition a futile exercise.

“The review petition will have no impact on the Supreme Court decision. We are all well aware of this fact. Then what is the point in creating disharmony between Hindus and Muslims?” said Abdul, who lives in Tedhi Bazar, Ayodhya.

Hafiz Usman, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and ex-president of the Aligarh Muslim University Student’s Union and Islamic University Darul Uloom, Deoband, said: “The Supreme Court’s decision is based on facts. There is nothing wrong in the court’s verdict.”

“Those who are filing review petition are doing so for their vested interest. They are not representing Muslims of the country,” said Usman, who has also served as a state information commissioner.

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board Zafar Farooqui chairman has already cleared the board’s stand on the issue.

Recently, at its meeting in Lucknow, the Board had decided not to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict.