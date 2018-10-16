Rupani blames Congress for Gujarat attacks, asks Rahul to clarify stand

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi should clarify his party’s stand on attacks on migrants from UP and Bihar in several parts of Gujarat.

“The Congress president should not stop after posting a tweet. He should make his party’s stand clear and take action against his party’s leaders who are responsible for such incidents,” Rupani told media persons while addressing a press conference with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Local Congress leaders showed black flags to Rupani on his arrival here on Sunday evening. Rupani is in Lucknow to invite Yogi for the inauguration of ‘Statue of Unity’, the world’s tallest statue, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

On Monday, the Samajwadi Chatra Sabha members showed black flags and tried to intercept Rupani’s fleet in Mahanagar for which six people were detained.

Without taking names, Rupani said a Congress MLA was responsible for violence against migrants.

“The Congress is responsible for the incidents of violence in Gujarat and is now blaming our government. It’s like the pot calling the kettle black. It is a well-planned conspiracy hatched by a Congress MLA to disturb unity. Our government has foiled his attempt. This MLA is the Congress’s in-charge of Bihar and he is talking about pushing people of Bihar out of Gujarat. We are examining the legal aspects of the speeches made there. Action will be taken against those inciting violence,” Rupani said.

Questioning the timing of the incident, he said: “An attempt is being made to disturb peace and harmony when elections in five state assemblies are round the corner. All the people, including those from northern or southern parts of India, have been living cordially in Gujarat. They have made a great contribution to the development of Gujarat.”

He said the Gujarat government was taking tough measures to ensure security of the people.

“At least 700 people have been arrested of whom 50 are from the Congress. About 60-70 people, arrested for spreading misinformation on social media, are also from Congress. Situation is under control and life is peaceful in Gujarat. No casualty or injury has been reported,” Rupani said.

“Our government is committed to providing security to the common man in Gujarat. There is nothing to worry. There is no casualty or report of even serious injury to anyone in the state,” he said.

Since the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district on September 28, six districts, most of them in north Gujarat, have witnessed sporadic incidents of violence against Hindi-speaking people.

According to the president of Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Parishad Maheshsingh Kushwah, over 20,000 people belonging to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have already fled Gujarat due to the prevailing situation.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 15:45 IST