e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Russian woman raped, accused colonel at large

Russian woman raped, accused colonel at large

The incident took place at the official residence of the accused in Kanpur’s cantt area, police said.

lucknow Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 05:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Gahlot under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s husband.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Gahlot under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s husband.(AP/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

An Indian Army colonel allegedly raped a woman of Russian origin at his official residence in the Cantonment area of Kanpur late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Police are on the lookout for the accused, Colonel Neeraj Gahlot, posted at the Central Ordnance Depot (COD) in Kanpur, who is believed to be on the run following the incident, said Raj Kumar Agarwal, superintendent of police (SP), Kanpur East.

17-yr-old girl found hanging after rape in Sirsa; 2 booked

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Gahlot under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s husband. According to the FIR, the army officer had invited the victim and her husband for dinner at his house. Police said Gahlot allegedly spiked the man’s drink with intoxicants, which made him fall unconscious. The officer then raped the victim, they added.

The police said the victim had undergone medical examination and a report was expected on Monday. The victim’s kin alleged the police delayed conducting the test in a bid to save the accused. The police, though, denied the allegation, adding police teams were making attempts to arrest Gahlot.

tags
top news
Farmers to fast for a day, gathering at Singhu swells
Farmers to fast for a day, gathering at Singhu swells
Govt made record payments under MGNREGS this year
Govt made record payments under MGNREGS this year
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Key farmer leader favours talks, says ‘goalposts shifted’
Key farmer leader favours talks, says ‘goalposts shifted’
Fifth NFHS shows malnutrition and obesity on the rise
Fifth NFHS shows malnutrition and obesity on the rise
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to fast in support of farmers today
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to fast in support of farmers today
Health centre water crisis increasing Covid-19 risk: WHO
Health centre water crisis increasing Covid-19 risk: WHO
Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs
Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In