Seniors warned after ragging with MBBS students at Lohia institute

lucknow

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 04:23 IST

After last month’s Saifai Medical College ragging episode, some 2019 batch MBBS students of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) here have filed a complaint with the anti-ragging cell of the union government after they were allegedly subjected to ragging recently.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, the institute administration issued a warning and notices to two senior students, said institute’s spokesperson Vikram Singh. In the case of ragging at Saifai Medical College in Etawah, some 200 freshers were forced to shave their heads and paraded through the campus by seniors.According to the Lohia Institute complainants, who did not want to be named, they were stopped by senior students when they came out of class. They (the complainants) said first the seniors passed obscene remarks and when they resisted, the seniors hurled abuses. “We had no option but to run to another classroom to avoid them,” the complainants said. The juniors then filed a complaint with the anti-ragging cell of the UGC, which forwarded it to the institute seeking an explanation.

Later a probe was initiated by the institute administration.

“The seniors were called and warned that a second complaint against them will call for strict action, such as suspension for six months. Notice, too, was issued to two senior students, one from 2017 and the other from 2018 batch,” said Vikram Singh.

The parents of the two senior students have also been informed about the incident and the notice issued to them, he said.

The institute started MBBS course in 2017 and admitted 150 students in the first two batches. In 2019, the number of admissions in MBBS went up to 200. The current academic session here started in August.

