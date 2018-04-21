Separate bureau for police research in UP soon

In a move aimed at modernising policing and combating crime effectively, the Uttar Pradesh police will soon set up State Bureau of Police Research and Development on the lines of Central Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

The state bureau will do research and analyse different crime patterns, frequency, target groups and vulnerable areas of different type of crimes, said OP Singh, UP’s director general of police (DGP) on Friday.

He said the research will help the police personnel in understanding the pattern and take preventive measures accordingly.

Singh said he held a meeting with director general of BPR&D AP Maheshwari and other senior officers of the state on Thursday to chalk out the plan for setting up the state police research and development wing.

He said the DG of BPR&D has assured to give all assistance and support.

Moreover, he has proposed a plan to also set up regional training centre of data analytics for BPR&D, he added.

He said the proposal will be soon be send to the state government. He said additional director general (ADG), rules and manuals, Jasveer Singh has been asked to chalk out the details of the proposal as soon as possible.

Senior officials of other police units like technical services, UP 100, Anti-Terror Squad and Special Task Force will also be roped in to develop an effective plan.

The DGP said the state police have several wings, like UP 100 (police emergency response centre) where different types of complaints are received 24X7. Similarly, hundreds of complaints pour in at 1090 (Women Power Line), a helpline for women in distress and UP police twitter services daily.

The DG BPR&D said the crime data collected from different sources and nature of complaints will be helpful in research and derive preventive measures accordingly.

POLICE UNIVERSITY ALSO ON THE CARDS

The UP DGP said the discussion to set up state police university on the lines of Raksha Shakti University in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) is also under way.

The university will offer courses in policing, crime and criminal psychology. The police university will not only cater to those who don the khaki but anyone willing to gain knowledge or build a career in related fields. The plan to set up the university was floated by the then DGP Sulkhan Singh in November, 2017.

Director of Raksha Shakti University had also visited Lucknow to give a presentation in this connection.

DIGITAL FRIENDS OF UP POLICE

DGP OP Singh said that UP police will soon launch separate twitter handles under the title of digital friends of UP police to reach out to UP residents living in different countries.

The social media account will make NRIs aware of different achievements and services rendered by UP police.

The DGP said he got this idea after meeting an NRI Supriya Broadbent living in London and her husband Mark Broadbent on Friday. He said Supriya, who is tax consultant in London, appreciated the state police twitter service through which problems of several NRIs were solved.

Singh said Supriya has been made the coordinator for London chapter of UP police twitter handle. He said she has assured that she will assist the state police in propagating their best services and achievements and add more and more UP residents staying there. He said the twitter handle will also be used to solving problems of UPites living in London. He said separate twitter handle will be created for different countries and one coordinator each will be made for it as per the requirement.