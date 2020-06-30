e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Set up Covid-19 helpdesks at all govt departments, says UP CM

Set up Covid-19 helpdesks at all govt departments, says UP CM

Till now, Covid-19 helpdesks have been established at 3,441 primary health centres and 853 community health centres.

lucknow Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:13 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Covid-19 helpdesks will be set up at all state departments and organisations, including police stations, an official said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Covid-19 helpdesks will be set up at all state departments and organisations, including police stations, an official said.(ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered for an expeditious establishment of Covid-19 helpdesks at all state departments and organisations, including police stations, an official said on Monday.

Till now, Covid-19 helpdesks have been established at 3,441 primary health centres and 853 community health centres.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Chief Minister Adityanath has directed that Covid helpdesks should be set up at all departments and organisations at a fast pace,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi.

The Covid-19 helpdesks have to be set up at the private hospitals too he said, adding they have to be set up compulsorily at all hospitals, where OPD is functional.

“Covid-19 helpdesk should also be set up at all police stations, block offices, tehsils, district headquarters,” he said.

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In