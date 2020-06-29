e-paper
Increase Covid-19 testing facilities in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath to officers

“The testing capacity for Covid-19 should be increased. Available TrueNat and rapid antigen machines should be operated at full capacity for doing maximum tests in the state,” an official release said quoting the chief minister.

lucknow Updated: Jun 29, 2020 16:19 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said there should be an emphasis on cleanliness in the monsoon season to prevent the spread of vector borne diseases.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said there should be an emphasis on cleanliness in the monsoon season to prevent the spread of vector borne diseases.(ANI file Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officers to increase Covid-19 testing facilities in the state and operate available TrueNat machines at full capacity. Use of TrueNat machines should be promoted in private hospitals, he said addressing an unlock review meeting with senior officers and ministers.

“The testing capacity for Covid-19 should be increased. Available TrueNat and rapid antigen machines should be operated at full capacity for doing maximum tests in the state,” an official release said quoting the chief minister.

As part of its efforts to ramp up the testing capacity, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had approved the use of TrueNat, a diagnostic machine for tuberculosis, for conducting coronavirus tests.

The chief minister said there was a need to maintain vigil in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts to check spread of coronavirus. At the meeting, the chief minister was informed that record 22,378 samples were tested on Sunday and now 25 government and 17 private laboratories were doing such tests. The chief minister said there should be an emphasis on cleanliness in the monsoon season to prevent the spread of vector borne diseases.

At the meeting, officers were asked to review preparations for vector borne disease control campaign from July 1 to July 31. He also asked officers to take measures for flood control and set up flood relief camps in advance. Adityanath also emphasised on taking measures for controlling locusts besides making adequate arrangements at cow shelters.

