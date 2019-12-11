‘Several UK firms keen to invest in defence corridor’

lucknow

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:05 IST

A five-member delegation of the Defence and Security Organisation, United Kingdom, led by its deputy director Kit Gold Smith met chief executive officer (UPIEDA) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Wednesday. The Defence and Security Organisation is part of the UK’s department of international trade.

The delegation members discussed the prospects of investment in the defence corridor.

Smith told Awasthi that several UK based companies were eager to invest in the defence corridor in UP. The companies will be also motivated to participate in the Defence Expo- 2020 to be held for the first time in Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) from February 5 to 8, 2020.

She further said coordination between Defence Security Solution (DSS) and IITs in the defence sector will increase. A discussion was also held on the new amended policy for the defence corridor.

Awasthi said investment by Indian and foreign companies in the defence corridor developed by UPIEDA will give a boost to the defence production sector in the state as well as the small and medium industrial units. UPIEDA will provide facilities to the companies investing in the corridor. He invited the defence production companies of UK to participate in the Defence Expo.

US, Australian, Israel, German and South Korean companies have already given their consent to participate in the expo.