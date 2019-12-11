e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Lucknow

‘Several UK firms keen to invest in defence corridor’

lucknow Updated: Dec 11, 2019 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A five-member delegation of the Defence and Security Organisation, United Kingdom, led by its deputy director Kit Gold Smith met chief executive officer (UPIEDA) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Wednesday. The Defence and Security Organisation is part of the UK’s department of international trade.

The delegation members discussed the prospects of investment in the defence corridor.

Smith told Awasthi that several UK based companies were eager to invest in the defence corridor in UP. The companies will be also motivated to participate in the Defence Expo- 2020 to be held for the first time in Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) from February 5 to 8, 2020.

She further said coordination between Defence Security Solution (DSS) and IITs in the defence sector will increase. A discussion was also held on the new amended policy for the defence corridor.

Awasthi said investment by Indian and foreign companies in the defence corridor developed by UPIEDA will give a boost to the defence production sector in the state as well as the small and medium industrial units. UPIEDA will provide facilities to the companies investing in the corridor. He invited the defence production companies of UK to participate in the Defence Expo.

US, Australian, Israel, German and South Korean companies have already given their consent to participate in the expo.

top news
Citizenship bill clears Rajya Sabha hurdle, Congress calls it a dark day
Citizenship bill clears Rajya Sabha hurdle, Congress calls it a dark day
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Pollard departs, Windies in trouble
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Pollard departs, Windies in trouble
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News