‘Severe heat wave’ conditions likely at some places in UP, says Met department

There seems to be no respite in sight from the hot weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh. The Meteorological department has said that ‘heat wave to severe heat wave’ conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in the state over the next two days.

On Sunday, Banda continued to sizzle with the day temperature soaring to 48 degrees Celsius (it was five notches above normal). This equalled the June 5, 2017 temperature when the mercury soared to 48 degrees as well. The all-time record for the month of June in the district was 48.9 degrees, which was recorded on June 3, 1995.

In Prayagraj, the mercury rose to 47.7 degrees Celsius, which was seven notches above normal. The all-time record for June was 48.8 degrees (recorded on June 6, 1979), said JP Gupta, Met director.

In many cities of Uttar Pradesh, the day temperature remained up to 7 degrees above normal.

Jhansi recorded the hottest day in June in 10 years. The maximum temperature here was 47.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal. On June 5, 2017, it was 47.2 degrees. The all-time high temperature recorded in Jhansi (on June 20, 1984) was 48.2 degree Celsius.

The Met department predicted dry weather over the state.

Lucknowites were also in the grip of heat wave with the maximum temperature of 43.1°C (three degrees above normal) while the minimum was 28.8°C (three degrees above normal).

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city would be around 43 and 28 degrees respectively, said the weatherman.

Due to rise in temperature, city folks have changed their eating habits. “I drink a lot of water during summer, especially in the afternoon hours. I also take three showers to keep myself cool and prefer drinking more liquids than eating something heavy. This helps me to stay hydrated,” said Akriti Rathor, 20, a student.

“I wear clothes which are usually light-coloured and are loose, so that I don’t feel hot. I prefer staying in air-conditioned if possible. Also, while eating I avoid having oily food, especially at this time as it harms the digestive system and also I get pimples,” says Anamta Khan, (21) student.

“Whenever I go out in the sun, I wear a hat for prevention from the Sun. I also eat fruits like watermelon so that I do not get dehydrated. Eating dates in every morning also helps during summers,” said Navya Goel, 21, another student.

“Being a student, I need to go out in the sun almost every day. I make it point to wear sunglasses and take a light diet every 2-3 hours. As I am a gym freak, I avoid excessive exercise during summers as it leads to exertion and dehyration,” said Nafees Ahmed, 19, student.

Inputs from Agrima Didwania

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 10:57 IST