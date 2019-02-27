Shatrughan Sinha meets Akhilesh, triggers speculation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for the second time in five months here on Tuesday afternoon, triggering speculation that the actor-turned-politician may contest the Lok Sabha poll either on the SP ticket or with party’s support in UP or Bihar. Sinha is the BJP MP from Patna Sahib in Bihar.

"There is no need for any conjecture about this meeting," Sinha said after the closed door meeting that lasted half-an-hour.

Shatrughan Sinha, along with former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, had attended an SP event in Lucknow in October. Unlike Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan is still in the BJP. Recently, a senior leader had asked Shatrughan, who has been attacking the party for a very long time, to quit the BJP if he was unhappy with it.

Shatrughan Sinha praised Akhilesh as a very decent and well behaved person and added that he respected SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav a lot.

Sinha was quick to air his views on the IAF strike on a terror camp in Pakistan.

“This is not the time for celebration. The entire country is looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is a need to be alert till the Air Force executed surgical strike reaches its logical conclusion. It is a moment of joy, but not yet one for celebration. Such a lesson should be taught that Pulwama is never repeated."

