Shivpal claims its election symbol ‘key’ to open doors to Lok Sabha polls success

Founder president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Shivpal Singh Yadav has claimed that he now holds the key to success in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and no alliance in UP without him would be able to succeed. Shivpal’s party was recently allocated ‘chabhi’ (key) as its election symbol.

Shivpal was in Agra on Thursday and was interacting with media person. He reiterated that he had always fought against the BJP and would continue to do so.

‘I have always advocated that secular parties should come together and we are prepared for such alliance,’ he stated.

‘We are open to discussion with the Congress and any other secular party,’ stated Shivpal.

