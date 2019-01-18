 Shivpal claims its election symbol ‘key’ to open doors to Lok Sabha polls success
Founder president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Shivpal Singh Yadav gets ‘key’ as election symbol

lucknow Updated: Jan 18, 2019 08:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Founder president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Shivpal Singh Yadav(PTI)

Founder president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Shivpal Singh Yadav has claimed that he now holds the key to success in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and no alliance in UP without him would be able to succeed. Shivpal’s party was recently allocated ‘chabhi’ (key) as its election symbol.

Shivpal was in Agra on Thursday and was interacting with media person. He reiterated that he had always fought against the BJP and would continue to do so.

‘I have always advocated that secular parties should come together and we are prepared for such alliance,’ he stated.

‘We are open to discussion with the Congress and any other secular party,’ stated Shivpal.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 08:49 IST

