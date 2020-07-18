SIT to also probe handling of gangster Vikas Dubey’s money by key aide

lucknow

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 23:38 IST

The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the rise and influence of gangster Vikas Dubey on nine-specific points will also look into the handling of his ill-gotten money by Dubey’s alleged accountant Jai Bajpai and latter’s brother Rajay Bajpai.

The Kanpur police, while confirming that Jai Bajpai did not have any role in the Kanpur ambush, said he did invest Dubey’s money.

IG, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal said even though Bajpai may not be in ambit of police investigation, the SIT would probe his financial dealings, assets and modus operandi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already launched a separate investigation into Bajpais’ alleged money laundering for Vikas Dubey.

It had written a letter to the IG Kanpur for the details of properties of Bajpai which the police shared, said officials.

Bajpai, whose pictures with top bureaucrats and police officers surfaced after the Kanpur ambush, was taken into custody on July 4 for trying to dispose of his three cars bought in the names of different people. His act reached the police and he could not divulge the source of his funding. First the STF and then the Kanpur Police questioned him thoroughly.

The officials said Bajpai borrowed funds from Vikas on fixed two per cent interest rate and would pass it on five per cent interest rate to others. On his behalf, he would invest the money in real estate and other businesses.

“In a way, he was into converting the black money into white,” said an official.

Before the ED stepped in, the financial dealing between Bajpai and Dubey was close to Rs 75 crore and the former was regularly paying the latter. The last transaction of Rs 15 lakh was traced just a week before the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed. The SIT that focuses on generation of wealth by the gangster would also investigate threadbare the relationship of the two.

In addition, it would also look into a complaint made in 2017, which was investigated by the then ASP Kannauj KC Goswami on the instructions of the then IG Kanpur Alok Singh.

Goswami said he had recommended further investigation by ED and income tax department. Why the then SSP Kanpur, Ahkhilesh Meena, and his predecessor Anant Deo did not act would also be investigated, said the officials.

It has emerged that Bajpai had procured arms licences and passport issued to him despite the fact that he had at least six criminal cases against him. The SIT would also probe as to who were the policemen who recommended licences and passport while hiding the facts, said the officials.