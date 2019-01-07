Six held for Unchahar priest’s ‘murder’ in Rae Bareli

Six persons, including four women, were arrested by the Unchahar police and crime branch in connection with the death of priest Prem Das , whose body was found hanging from the ceiling of Ram Janki Temple, on Sunday.

Das was involved in a dispute with BN Maurya , manager of Panchasheel Degree College who reportedly occupied the 11-bigha land of the temple trust.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, superintendent of police, Sunil Kumar Singh identified two of the accused as Amrit Lal Maurya, a watchman and Sanjeev Kumar, a peon at Panchsheel Degree College. The four women arrested for criminal conspiracy are Satay Bhama, wife of the manager BN Maurya, Reeta Maurya, Gudiya Maurya, and Asha Maurya. Reeta and Gudiya, wife of Amrit and Sanjeev respectively, had filed cases under section 376 of the IPC against the deceased priest, but all were rejected after they were found to be fake during investigation. The cases were allegedly filed on the behest of college manager BN Maurya.

The SP further informed that it was yet to be ascertained whether it was a murder of suicide and investigation was still on in the case.

The police registered an FIR of murder against the owner of Panchsheel Mahavidyalaya (degree college) BN Maurya, Amrit Lal Maurya, Sanjeev Kumar Maurya and Ram Sajiwan Maurya, on the complaint of Mauni Baba, who is also associated with the temple trust. All the accused are residents of Baba Ka Purwa.

Das was supposed to appear in court on January 2, but was found dead on the same day.

A suicide note and bottle of insecticide were also found beside his body. SP further said that according to the autopsy report the death was caused due to asphyxia. He also said the viscera has been preserved for further probe.

