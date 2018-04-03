Skipping 2 years’ government service to cost medical passouts heavily

Skipping the new and mandatory clause of serving government hospitals or medical colleges for two years can cost medical passouts heavily in Uttar Pradesh – up to Rs 1 crore.

MANDATORY SERVICE As per the recent government decision, candidates getting admission to state-run medical colleges will have to fill a bond for two-year mandatory service at a government medical institution after they complete education and defaulters will have to pay a hefty amount.

For MBBS students, the bond value will be ₹10 lakh, for PG candidates ₹40 lakh and for those completing superspeciality courses will have to fill up a bond for ₹1 crore.

Those who don’t comply with the mandatory two-year service clause will have to pay the amount from their pocket.

As per the recent government decision, candidates getting admission to state-run medical colleges will have to fill a bond for two-year mandatory service at a government medical institution after they complete education and defaulters will have to pay a hefty amount.

For MBBS students, the bond value will be ₹10 lakh, for PG candidates ₹40 lakh and for those completing superspeciality courses will have to fill up a bond for ₹1 crore. Those who don’t comply with the mandatory two-year service clause will have to pay the amount from their pocket.

Those who do not pay the amount will face action as the recovery will then be done according to rules laid for land revenue recovery. Under this, the person might face attachment of property also.

As per the government order, the mandatory posting will be of two years (not in a metro city). The MBBS, PG and superspeciality candidates will get posting after completing their course. The MBBS candidates will get posting as non-PG resident at a state medical college or contractual doctor at primary health centre with state government.

Those doing PG courses can get posting as senior residents or contractual lecturer with a medical college or at community health centre under the state government. Those doing superspeciality courses will have to serve as contractual lecturer or specialist with government colleges/establishments. These will be paid services and candidates will get salary.

The government order also says that if the state does not provide posting to candidate in three months from the date of completing the course the bond shall be null and void.