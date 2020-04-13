e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Son, daughter of corona patient also test positive in Azamgarh

Son, daughter of corona patient also test positive in Azamgarh

Son and daughter on an elderly man, found infected with Covid-19 virus on April 8, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday

lucknow Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
The number of total positive cases of the deadly virus in Azamgarh district reached 6.
The number of total positive cases of the deadly virus in Azamgarh district reached 6.
         

Son and daughter on an elderly man, found infected with Covid-19 virus on April 8, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, said district magistrate (DM) Nagendra Prasad Singh.

With this, the number of total positive cases of the deadly virus in Azamgarh district reached 6.

“The report of 30-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter of the patient has been received. Both have tested positive,” said the DM while adding, “Nayapura Sikathi area in Mubarakpur district has been declared corona hotspot since all six positive patients are from this area.”

Of the total six patient, three returned to the district after attending Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi recently.

Singh said all the positive cases of coronavirus are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward in the government medical college.

