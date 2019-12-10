Soon, voice loggers & body worn cameras for traffic cops in UP: DGP

lucknow

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 23:03 IST

As many as 25,000 body worn cameras and 300 voice loggers will be distributed to traffic police personnel across the state, said director general of UP police, OP Singh, on Tuesday.

Presiding over a meeting convened in Lucknow to discuss modernisation of the police force, Singh said, “Traffic police in every district will get four voice loggers. Overall, around 300 voice loggers will be distributed across the state.”

A voice logger is used to record audio information from telephones, radios and microphones for storing the same on hard drives of computers and laptops.

In a bid to enforce traffic rules and regulate the movement of vehicles, traffic cops would also get 25,000 body worn cameras, he said.

“The state government has already approved the budget for these gadgets for the ongoing financial year (2019-20),” said Singh.

On the occasion, the DGP also issued instructions to strengthen the anti-Romeo squads for checking crime against women.

Directives for the purchase of post-mortem kits were also given at the meeting. These kits are essential for preserving the bodies of victims of suspected unnatural deaths for post-mortem examination.

Laying emphasis on equipping investigating officers with computers, the DGP said that 5,000 more laptops and 1,500 desktop devices would be purchased. “These devices will be made available to investigating officers across the state,” he said.

All senior police officials of Uttar Pradesh attended the meeting.