SP Mainpuri removed for slackness in probe of student’s death

lucknow

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 00:32 IST

The state government on Sunday removed superintendent of police (SP), Mainpuri, Ajay Shankar Rai on the charge of slackness in investigation of the death of a 17-year-old girl student of Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya, Mainpuri on September 16.

In a press release, additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the delay in investigation of the student’s death and ordered action against the erring police officer.

Rai has been attached to DGP office, Lucknow and departmental action has been recommended against him, he said and added that SP, Shamli, Ajay Kumar has been made SP, Mainpuri.

The student was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room. A suicide note was found in the room, which stated public humiliation by fellow students as reason behind the extreme step. However, the girl’s father had lodged an FIR against the school principal, the hostel warden, and two students alleging that his daughter was murdered.

Awasthi said a case had been registered at Bhogaon police station in Mainpuri.

He said on September 27, the state government had sent a letter to secretary, personnel and training department recommending a CBI inquiry into the death of the girl. “A reminder for the CBI inquiry is being sent again,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the case. IGP, Kanpur zone, Mohit Agarwal has been made head of the team. New SP of Mainpuri Ajay Kumar and deputy SP, STF, Shyam Kant have been made members of the team.

Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had written a letter to Yogi on Friday urging for action in the death of the girl student.

In the letter, Priyanka had requested the chief minister to ensure speedy justice to the family of the victim by taking action against the accused named in the FIR. Even after two months, no action had been taken against the accused, she said.

She further said that wounds were found on the body of the victim but it was not mentioned in the post mortem report. The last rites of the victim were performed in the absence of her parents, Priyanka had pointed out in the letter.