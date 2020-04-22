e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Sugarcane department sanitizes cane growing region in UP

Sugarcane department sanitizes cane growing region in UP

Under the drive, so far, in Saharanpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Bareilly, Devipatan, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Deoria zone, the department sanitized all public places.

lucknow Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The department executed it in collaboration with over 119 sugar mills across the state.
The department executed it in collaboration with over 119 sugar mills across the state.
         

Uttar Pradesh sugarcane department in a press statement on Wednesday said that as part of its Covid-19 spread prevention initiatives, it has sanitized 2099 villages, 146 towns, and 1676 public offices in the sugarcane growing region of the state. The department executed it in collaboration with over 119 sugar mills across the state.

Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, commissioner Cane and Sugar said that continuous spraying of sanitizer is being done in the cane regions and farmers are also being told about the prevention from coronavirus with the help of loudspeakers. This work is being done continuously in all the sugar mill areas of the state so that people remain safe.

Sugarcane minister Suresh Rana asked the department to deploy its resources to sanitise areas in the sugar region and with the help of mills located in all the nine sugarcane regions, all the nearby public offices, collectorates, police offices, district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, tehsil offices, district cane officer’s offices, cane societies, villages, towns, blocks and sugar mill gates and all purchasing centres have been sanitised.

Under the drive, so far, in Saharanpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Bareilly, Devipatan, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Deoria zone, the department sanitized all public places.

Bhoosreddy said while carrying out the sanitization drive, the department people also publicized Covid-19 prevention guidelines among the people.

top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news