Sugarcane department sanitizes cane growing region in UP

lucknow

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:29 IST

Uttar Pradesh sugarcane department in a press statement on Wednesday said that as part of its Covid-19 spread prevention initiatives, it has sanitized 2099 villages, 146 towns, and 1676 public offices in the sugarcane growing region of the state. The department executed it in collaboration with over 119 sugar mills across the state.

Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, commissioner Cane and Sugar said that continuous spraying of sanitizer is being done in the cane regions and farmers are also being told about the prevention from coronavirus with the help of loudspeakers. This work is being done continuously in all the sugar mill areas of the state so that people remain safe.

Sugarcane minister Suresh Rana asked the department to deploy its resources to sanitise areas in the sugar region and with the help of mills located in all the nine sugarcane regions, all the nearby public offices, collectorates, police offices, district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, tehsil offices, district cane officer’s offices, cane societies, villages, towns, blocks and sugar mill gates and all purchasing centres have been sanitised.

Under the drive, so far, in Saharanpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Bareilly, Devipatan, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Deoria zone, the department sanitized all public places.

Bhoosreddy said while carrying out the sanitization drive, the department people also publicized Covid-19 prevention guidelines among the people.